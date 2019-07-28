Joho Capital Has Decreased Its Hexcel New (HXL) Position as Stock Declined; Wms Partners Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $334,386; Stock Price Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 391,733 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 46,864 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 40,301 are held by Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt. Herald Ltd has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3.45 million shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.86% or 55,395 shares in its portfolio. Albion Group Inc Ut accumulated 160,681 shares. Brave Asset accumulated 2.95% or 44,883 shares. S&T Bank Pa holds 1.62% or 61,014 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 240,587 shares. America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,232 shares. Kistler reported 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jcic Asset has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Inv Management reported 35,517 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated holds 5.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 670,067 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 78,586 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.