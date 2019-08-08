Joho Capital Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Its Position

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75 million, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 4.47M shares traded or 12.39% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05B for 35.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.