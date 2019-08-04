Joho Capital Has Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $975,480; Shares Rose; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.13% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 153,906 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Limited has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisor Prtnrs holds 5,734 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 1,751 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 87,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability owns 194,435 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sun Life owns 371 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,158 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 300,119 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 3.95% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Com invested 1.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James Fincl Services holds 0.13% or 183,546 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $97.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Golden Minerals Announces $2.25 Million Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $104.87 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million. Another trade for 46,233 shares valued at $7.04M was made by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). American International Group Incorporated accumulated 170,596 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Metropolitan Life holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 165,396 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 452,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 15,700 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Inc invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 1.05M were accumulated by Westfield Cap Mngmt Com L P. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 5,691 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 789,173 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 23,200 shares. Lyon Street Capital Lc holds 18,659 shares.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eldorado Resorts aims to cut costs at Caesars – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $38.86 million for 21.57 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.