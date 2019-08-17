Joho Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $975,480 as Share Value Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Position Raised by Stephens Inc

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 75.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 13,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 94,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 81,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,482 shares to 5,188 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,622 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 39,985 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co invested in 33,482 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.81% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 25,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Limited Com New York holds 2.66% or 485,218 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.21% or 301,287 shares. Essex Mngmt Communications Limited reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.18% or 22,000 shares. Alta Lc has 246,624 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc holds 0.08% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. 2,659 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Accredited Investors Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc owns 3,613 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Moreover, Finance Counselors has 0.1% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.16% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 862 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp holds 93,241 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 459,753 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,860 shares. Stevens LP reported 8,101 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 18,374 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,286 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Lc De has 1.16% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Farmers National Bank stated it has 970 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hexavest holds 0.52% or 249,956 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.