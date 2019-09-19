Joho Capital Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $49.88 Million; Share Price Rose; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Holding in Mastercard (MA) Increased by $554,400 as Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $142.12. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 582,314 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.04M, up from 580,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $277.95. About 607,475 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Korea Corporation holds 0.84% or 735,665 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 179 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 45,619 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors has 18,503 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.75% stake. Brave Asset Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 1,646 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 950 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc holds 1,200 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.95% or 30,313 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.08 million shares. Akre Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 14.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.33M shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 1,892 shares. 80,453 were reported by Scotia Cap.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $60.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has 3.10 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29.43 million shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Tctc Lc has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Limited Company reported 7,820 shares. Leisure holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,362 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 104.57M shares. 458,173 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Raymond James & accumulated 1.8% or 9.34M shares. Cna Fincl has 166,500 shares. Claar Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) owns 22,159 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Condor Cap holds 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,481 shares. Maple Cap Inc holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,640 shares. Advisory Research stated it has 34,896 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.