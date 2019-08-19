Joho Capital Has Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $975,480; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wellcome Trust LTD Upped Its Position

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 6.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.05% or $16.22 during the last trading session, reaching $195.44. About 1.88M shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 11,109 shares. Cambridge Trust Company holds 483,598 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Channing Mgmt Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 8,140 shares. Js Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 268,572 shares for 6.66% of their portfolio. Bangor Financial Bank has 27,649 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Com Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Lc Delaware holds 488,390 shares. Madison Investment Incorporated reported 290,504 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Mngmt has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 343,745 shares. First Eagle Investment Management holds 1.72% or 5.41M shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 809,912 shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc has 3.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 60,100 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Glenview Bank Trust Dept holds 104,362 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.09% or 41,462 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs holds 64,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 0.15% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3.68M shares. Parkside National Bank stated it has 979 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stephens Ar has 2,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc owns 42,687 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.22% or 113,323 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gp accumulated 474,467 shares. 501,362 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 2.7% or 88,041 shares. Alley Limited Liability Corp holds 21,708 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio.