Joho Capital Has Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $975,480 as Stock Value Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Family Capital Trust Co Has Decreased by $5.14 Million Its Stake

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Stock Is Here to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Limited Liability reported 8,213 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca reported 0.02% stake. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,573 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp holds 0.01% or 61 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Assocs has 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eqis Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,041 shares. Riverpark Lc reported 15,216 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 339,226 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Company owns 0.88% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,400 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 51,000 shares. Bessemer holds 10,976 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 1,183 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock or 27,830 shares. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of stock or 21,646 shares. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. Freda Fabrizio also sold $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.