Joho Capital Decreased Its Cognex (CGNX) Stake; SERNOVA COMMON SHARES CANADA (SEOVF) Shorts Lowered By 0.78%

SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) had a decrease of 0.78% in short interest. SEOVF’s SI was 38,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.78% from 38,400 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 12 days are for SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s short sellers to cover SEOVF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.197. About 84,200 shares traded or 211.82% up from the average. Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Joho Capital Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 33.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 1.27 million shares with $60.70M value, down from 1.91 million last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 661,378 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.25 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -17.86% below currents $48.09 stock price. Cognex had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

