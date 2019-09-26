Joho Capital Decreased Its Cognex (CGNX) Stake by $30.39 Million as Valuation Declined; Intrepid Capital Management Increases Stake in Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 96,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 163,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 67,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 2.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 619,162 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 16,775 shares to 92,369 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,225 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

