Joho Capital Decreased Its Cognex (CGNX) Position as Market Value Declined; C-V Starr & Co Trust Lifted Its Williams Ord (WMB) Stake by $700,000

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 564,467 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.44M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 227% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IoT: How to Invest in One of the Most Valuable Technologies on Earth – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cognex (CGNX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 18,569 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Parkside Finance National Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Sei Invests reported 249,279 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 45,700 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs reported 0% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 954,666 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Coldstream Cap reported 5,081 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 122,667 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,001 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams slides to seven-month low as Bernstein downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.