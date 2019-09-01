Joho Capital Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $14.56 Million; As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Market Value Declined, Holder Pzena Investment Management Decreased Position by $1.53 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 191,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 20.90M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.42M, down from 21.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 374,754 shares to 16.47M shares, valued at $346.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).