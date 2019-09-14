Joho Capital Cut Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $750,300 as Market Value Rose; Brinker Intl (EAT) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.01 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 25,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 498,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.62M, down from 524,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 1.08M shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 124,637 shares. Hodges invested 0.8% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 34,261 shares stake. First Tru Advisors LP holds 88,791 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 4 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 150 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp, Texas-based fund reported 29,226 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.23% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.01% or 11,332 shares. 695,920 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 681,924 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Eqis Capital Management owns 6,738 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ellington Management Gru Ltd invested 0.05% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brinker International lifts revenue forecast – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37M for 26.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 15,665 shares to 377,115 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.