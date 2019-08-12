Joho Capital Cut Hexcel New (HXL) Holding by $18.69 Million; Market Value Rose; W P Carey (WPC) Market Valuation Rose While Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 106,294 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 270,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 423,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 693,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 83,612 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.