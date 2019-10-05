Joho Capital Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $49.88 Million; Muzinich & Company Continues to Hold Position in Geo Group (Put) (GEO)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 939,728 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 147,277 shares to 293 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 72,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,195 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GEO Group, CoreCivic fall after Fifth Third turns away from private prison firms – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The GEO Group: A Solid Speculative Income Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 180,011 shares. Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 190,236 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) stated it has 26,433 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Invest Council holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.21 million shares. The Texas-based Comml Bank has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Finance Advsr Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associated Banc invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Limited Com has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 102,666 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 10,138 shares. 3.78 million were accumulated by Polar Ltd Liability Partnership. Trust Investment Advisors holds 6% or 35,560 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors LP holds 3.29% or 328,544 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Investment Management accumulated 26,985 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Benefits From Large Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.