Joho Capital Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $49.88 Million; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Has Boosted Stake

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 5,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 38,807 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 33,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 258,014 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. 3,770 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Chase Counsel Corporation owns 43,433 shares. Whale Rock Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa State Bank accumulated 65,671 shares. Falcon Edge Cap LP reported 256,100 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Advsrs Llc accumulated 5.35 million shares. Montecito Bancorp owns 44,399 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 922,736 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4.55% stake. 1St Source Natl Bank invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney Company owns 192,128 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 378,636 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 275,459 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $164.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.