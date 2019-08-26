Joho Capital Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480; Stock Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Wealthtrust Fairport Cut Its Position by $663,368 as Market Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.82M shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 98,278 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 104,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 11,386 shares. Bailard has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,666 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com owns 2,022 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 35,912 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP reported 60,679 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.09% or 2.03 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 26,928 shares. 326,198 were reported by Capital. Whittier reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 13,616 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Llc owns 0.31% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.09M shares. 29,232 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Conning holds 0.04% or 7,506 shares. 62,918 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Schulhoff has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Estee Lauder: Analysts Mostly Bullish On Q2 Results, Despite Weak Guidance – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent has 2.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 27,815 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11.54 million shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 1.48% or 344,310 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt reported 89,917 shares. Excalibur owns 34,059 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has 792,815 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 1.72% or 32,342 shares in its portfolio. 37,146 were reported by Augustine Asset. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 2.64% or 76,292 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). One Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.67% or 37,199 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 199,105 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 22,673 shares to 94,132 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 7,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).