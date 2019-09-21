Johnston Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $659,880; Freeport (FCX) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 54,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.08M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.37 million, down from 21.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 35.42M shares traded or 426.45% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 92.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 262,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 283,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 17.86 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $587.35M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $102.45 million for 37.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 1.66 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd owns 618 shares. 129 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 42,131 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 59,275 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management reported 11,406 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 15,611 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 1 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 5.91 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 866,597 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,369 shares to 10,369 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 26,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).