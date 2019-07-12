Johnston Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Shares Rose; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Upped Holding

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,066 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65M, down from 323,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $190.45. About 629,618 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 1.66M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,069 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Whitnell & holds 16,385 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 3.00M shares. Howard Capital Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 11,978 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 12,877 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 49,010 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 1,898 were reported by Ssi Inv Management Inc. Mason Street Advsrs invested in 0.31% or 115,641 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communications reported 2.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tt Intll reported 14,500 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,928 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 43,182 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton reported 0.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Foundation Resource Mngmt holds 1,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 5,297 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 91,782 shares to 183,082 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.80 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares to 883,840 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).