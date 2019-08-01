Johnston Asset Management Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $2.47 Million; Valuation Rose; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Share Price Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted by $454,400 Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 30.07M shares traded or 68.22% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 377,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.34 million, down from 393,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 4.17 million shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). M Holding Securities Inc accumulated 0.13% or 3,620 shares. First Bancorp, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,339 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 374,676 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sandy Spring Bank holds 22,348 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Harding Loevner Lp has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Florida-based Texas Yale Corporation has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 954 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 45,106 shares stake. Van Strum & Towne Inc has invested 7.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Naples Llc owns 3,646 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc, a New York-based fund reported 350 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright And has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,428 shares. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq close at record high levels in short session ahead of July Fourth holiday – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “French airports group ADP CEO – sometimes state shareholding can be hindrance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regional power grab attempt causes rare discord in Ethiopia coalition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Management De, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. 367,547 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 320,480 shares. 2.55M were reported by Foundry Prns Ltd Com. 897,821 were accumulated by Adirondack & Management. Ameriprise Fincl owns 4.46M shares. Tctc Hldgs Llc invested in 0.02% or 91,028 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 105,049 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company reported 5.23 million shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.00 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 61,600 shares to 150,140 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,052 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy: A Rare Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.