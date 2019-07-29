Johnston Asset Management Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Boosted by $72.63 Million as Stock Rose; Algert Global Lowered Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake by $746,550; Market Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77B market cap company. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 12.37 million shares traded or 94.58% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 248,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 320,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 25,437 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

