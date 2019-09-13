Johnston Asset Management Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Has Raised by $3.06 Million; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Position

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 46,391 shares traded or 113.65% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 368,579 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $69,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 374 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny reported 0.49% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 530,727 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 320,106 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 10,000 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 22,400 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability holds 49,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Mill Road Cap Ltd owns 1.90 million shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 477,721 shares stake. Teton Advisors reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Cap holds 0.04% or 40,236 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,446 shares.

