Johnston Asset Management Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Boosted by $1.06 Million as Shares Declined; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $12.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 19,531 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 455,137 shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 31,963 shares. Highland Management LP owns 2.07 million shares or 4.64% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Capital Lc accumulated 13,885 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.58% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 11,685 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated accumulated 1,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt reported 10,525 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. National Bank Of America De holds 11,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 750 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,274 shares stake. The Japan-based Asset One Communication Ltd has invested 0.01% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,229 shares stake.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,166 shares to 222,177 shares, valued at $52.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,359 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).