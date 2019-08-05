Johnston Asset Management Stake in Eog Res (EOG) Lowered by $376,200; Karpas Strategies Maintains Position in Mplx LP (MPLX)

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 197,455 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 201,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.80M shares traded or 99.37% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 2.30M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares to 883,840 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 9,310 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bailard Inc owns 28,614 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 15,839 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 19,319 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 157,167 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 915,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1,464 were reported by Whittier. 271,867 are held by Cs Mckee L P. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.39% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. 844,784 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Svcs reported 295 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 0.2% stake.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Key Factors to Watch Out for Ahead of MPLX’s Q2 Earnings – Zacks.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.