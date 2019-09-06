Johnston Asset Management Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Has Lifted by $5.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Carters (CRI) Stock Price Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased Holding by $530,000

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97 million, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.58. About 200,794 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 115,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 138,305 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,960 shares to 197,455 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,975 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings.

