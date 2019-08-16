Johnston Asset Management Raised Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Share Price Rose; Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holder Jhl Capital Group Cut Its Position by $8.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.71M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 3.70M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 589 shares to 28,975 shares, valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,530 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

