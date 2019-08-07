Johnston Asset Management Raised Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position; Shorts at SKINVISIBLE (SKVI) Lowered By 21.74%

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 28,321 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 632,631 shares with $118.97M value, up from 604,310 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $89.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $213.62. About 233,647 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector

SKINVISIBLE INC (OTCMKTS:SKVI) had a decrease of 21.74% in short interest. SKVI’s SI was 3,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.74% from 4,600 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 3 days are for SKINVISIBLE INC (OTCMKTS:SKVI)’s short sellers to cover SKVI’s short positions. It closed at $0.111 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skinvisible, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic markets. The company has market cap of $321,532. The firm offers products for use in acne, actinic keratosis, eczema, psoriasis, skin cancer, anti-aging, and sunless tanning conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for womenÂ’s health, pain management, and others markets.

Another recent and important Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Skinvisible to merge with Quoin Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Qiagen Nv stake by 94,312 shares to 4.31M valued at $175.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 589 shares and now owns 28,975 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

