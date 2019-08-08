Johnston Asset Management Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Has Lifted by $5.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Boys Arnold & Co Inc

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97 million, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 571,061 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.35 million are owned by Century Inc. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.69M shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46 shares. Washington-based Sonata Capital has invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regis Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Capital, a Maryland-based fund reported 155,621 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Cap Prns reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waddell & Reed Fin Inc accumulated 4.36 million shares or 2.05% of the stock. Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 30,831 shares. Capital Advsr Ok holds 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,630 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,514 shares. Savant Cap Limited Com reported 49,166 shares stake. Adirondack Tru stated it has 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Horan Advisors Ltd Liability has 3.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,685 shares to 233,350 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,919 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,130 shares to 122,159 shares, valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,647 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).