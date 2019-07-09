Johnston Asset Management Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $15.65 Million; Thor Inds (THO) Stock Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased by $507,966 Its Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 663,391 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 86,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.60 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 15.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ima Wealth reported 46 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,997 shares. Hutchinson Ca invested 2.88% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 14,222 shares. Sit Inv Assoc has 15,075 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank holds 50 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4,335 shares. Oppenheimer invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 11,286 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 136,404 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).