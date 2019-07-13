Johnston Asset Management Lifted Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stake By $3.58 Million; Ciena (CIEN) Had 10 Bulls

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) stake by 37.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 238,900 shares as Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS)’s stock rose 20.71%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 883,840 shares with $13.81M value, up from 644,940 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by B. Riley & Co. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Friday, June 7 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 30. See Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Qiagen Nv stake by 94,312 shares to 4.31M valued at $175.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,960 shares and now owns 197,455 shares. Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Receives $5.9 Million Missile Defense System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Limited has 0.04% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 46,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 160,700 are owned by Swiss Fincl Bank. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0.1% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). S Squared Lc reported 11.77% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Invesco reported 503,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 500 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 25,480 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 80,640 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 1.14M shares.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 35.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $1.09 million activity. MOYLAN JAMES E JR also sold $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, February 5. McFeely Scott sold $37,780 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $360,222 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by SMITH GARY B. Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, January 22. $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M