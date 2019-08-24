Johnston Asset Management Lifted By $1.06 Million Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position; Taurus Asset Management Trimmed By $681,135 Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 20.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 6,280 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 37,250 shares with $6.28 million value, up from 30,970 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 296,375 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc analyzed 2,495 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)'s stock rose 0.43%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 93,284 shares with $25.53M value, down from 95,779 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $107.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57M shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 13.97% above currents $269.36 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, March 26. Needham downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank has 24,636 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,720 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,118 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Com owns 8,467 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.39% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Millennium Ltd Company reported 575,153 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Llc reported 91,100 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Ci Invests stated it has 636,792 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,237 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 26,917 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 77,131 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 560 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First In reported 0.32% stake. First LP has 430,229 shares. Pnc accumulated 0.07% or 267,758 shares.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: GWPH,SEEL,GSK – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GWPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 7,040 shares to 243,346 valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 27,625 shares and now owns 296,066 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharma has $21500 highest and $142 lowest target. $187’s average target is 28.56% above currents $145.46 stock price. GW Pharma had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer.