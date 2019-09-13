Johnston Asset Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Keycorp (KEY) Stake by $3.82 Million as Shares Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,704 shares to 398,022 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,013 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kistler stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.27M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 2.70M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Co invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stieven Capital Advisors LP has 2.84% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 895,200 shares. Regions holds 0.01% or 62,038 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 842,452 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Yorktown Mngmt Research Inc holds 0.88% or 130,700 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 428,446 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Liability owns 13,052 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Alcoa After ‘Key Downside Risk Factor’ Dissipates – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Key Takeaways From Tailored Brands’ 2nd-Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.