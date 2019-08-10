Johnston Asset Management Increased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Position; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) stake by 37.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 238,900 shares as Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 883,840 shares with $13.81M value, up from 644,940 last quarter. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 126 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 102 reduced and sold equity positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 147.25 million shares, up from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bed Bath & Beyond Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 65 Increased: 72 New Position: 54.

The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 5.16 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 8.21% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for 9.23 million shares. Moon Capital Management Lp owns 694,489 shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 3.73% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Valueworks Llc, a New York-based fund reported 308,585 shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 6.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,960 shares to 197,455 valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 306,536 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Noble Financial maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KTOS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,000 shares stake. Automobile Association has 12,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.08M shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.02% or 67,400 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Incorporated New York reported 1.50M shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 21,157 shares. Hillsdale Invest owns 0.05% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 36,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 7,415 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 401,398 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 1.23% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.39 million shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com holds 20,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 487,701 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors owns 543,700 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 1.68 million shares.