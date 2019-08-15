Johnston Asset Management Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Infusystems Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shorts Up By 94.17%

Infusystems Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) had an increase of 94.17% in short interest. INFU’s SI was 20,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 94.17% from 10,300 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Infusystems Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s short sellers to cover INFU’s short positions. The SI to Infusystems Holdings Inc’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.0095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8305. About 3,929 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) has risen 40.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems to Nominate Terry Armstrong and Ronald Peele as Independent Directors for Election to Board; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS ABOUT MATTERS, INCLUDING, SALE OF INFUSYSTEM OR CERTAIN OF ITS BUSINESSES OR ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF GREG SCHULTE AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS HOLDER MESON CAPITAL TO SEEK TALKS; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO INFUSYSTEM NOMINATING SLATE OF SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Chief Operating Officer Jan Skonieczny Retiring, Effective April 28; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q Rev $16.5M; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM – WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 4,990 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 64,840 shares with $16.03M value, up from 59,850 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $230.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $243.56. About 649,938 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $274,803 activity. Shuda Scott also bought $49,065 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, August 9 AWM Investment Company – Inc. bought $78,926 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) or 16,650 shares. Shares for $16,458 were bought by Dilorio Richard. Sansone Christopher R. had bought 25,000 shares worth $109,033.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $95.17 million. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others.

More notable recent InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K InfuSystem Holdings, For: Aug 14 – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Option Care Health Receives Anticipated Nasdaq Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InfuSystem to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InfuSystem to Present at the LD Micro Invitational on June 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InfuSystem to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 345,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 39,900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Kennedy Cap has 673,493 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorp holds 0.07% or 225,396 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 41,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advsr Incorporated holds 0.3% or 612,448 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Moreover, Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Company has 5.99% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 58,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 121 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 68,464 shares in its portfolio.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 23,820 shares to 756,482 valued at $30.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 7,333 shares and now owns 369,320 shares. Qiagen Nv was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 11.40% above currents $243.56 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.53% or 15,508 shares. 55,000 are owned by Rbf Capital Limited Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 11,753 shares. Davenport And Ltd accumulated 25,362 shares. Fort Point Cap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gamble Jones Counsel holds 13,269 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,247 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 2,150 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 24,547 were reported by Ok. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 87,461 shares. 1,171 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Swiss Bank has 0.97% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 53,095 are owned by Richard Bernstein Lc.