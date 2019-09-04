Johnston Asset Management Increased Its Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holding by $5.32 Million; Honeywell International Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI)

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 83,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 71,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 1.53 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company's stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97M, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 450,087 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 664,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Washington Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moors Cabot has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 431,175 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.02% or 7.89M shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Co reported 176,570 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 437,896 shares. Creative Planning has 24,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 1,000 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 79,400 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,381 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 992 shares. Wright Invsts Service reported 12,732 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57 shares.

