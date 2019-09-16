Johnston Asset Management Holding in Mastercard (MA) Cut by $2.77 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Ctc Upped Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $180.04. About 2.97 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 211,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00M, down from 222,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,718 were reported by South Street Advisors Llc. Redwood Investments Lc holds 0.03% or 2,611 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 125,739 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 18,783 were reported by Umb National Bank N A Mo. Sunbelt holds 4,815 shares. Ipswich Inv holds 4,746 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 1,427 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 6,972 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.9% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,100 shares. 541,513 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest Management Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 57 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 21,316 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru reported 8,911 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 231,758 shares to 9,508 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 136,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,071 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshfield reported 7.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utah Retirement Sys reported 170,483 shares stake. Lsv Asset invested in 0% or 8,531 shares. 10 owns 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,233 shares. 892 were accumulated by Caxton. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Synovus Financial Corporation owns 36,941 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 27,986 shares. Cap Counsel Lc New York owns 5,923 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,097 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc reported 7,645 shares. 4.23M are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.11 million shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 1.47% stake. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.86% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.