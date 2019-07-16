Johnston Asset Management Holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Has Lifted by $755,080; Private Asset Management Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position as Valuation Rose

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,672 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.87. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.28M shares traded or 114.90% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – MATS JANSSON WILL RETIRE FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER AGM ON APRIL 11, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV – OCCUPANCY RATE DROP EXPLAINED BY LOWER RENTED CAPACITY AT OIL HUB TERMINALS CAUSED BY A LESS FAVORABLE OIL MARKET STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – PHILIPS: FDA OKS 2-IN-1 DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHY-FLUOROSCOPY SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Ahold names Frans Muller as new CEO; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS SELECTED BY PARTNERS HEALTHCARE, TRIAD HEALTHCARE NETW; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – REVENUE € 1.23 BILLION (€ 1.20 BILLION YR AGO); 10/03/2018 – Clinical trial finds Philips’ instant wave-free ratio (iFR) more cost-effective than fractional flow reserve (FFR) in the; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting 1Q Adjusted EBITA EUR106 Mln; 17/04/2018 – Philips Introduces New SpeechExec Enterprise Dictation and Transcription Software

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,145 shares to 181,359 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,427 shares to 16,514 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.