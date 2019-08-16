Johnston Asset Management Holding in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Upped Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97 million, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $209.86. About 670,437 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 196.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,432 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 6,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 5.48M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 242,759 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 15,156 shares. Essex Financial Svcs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Asset Management Advisors Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 20,414 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Comm invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 1.02% or 60,715 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 68,411 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,057 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Company owns 55,102 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 4,671 shares. Intact Invest Management invested in 123,100 shares. Bb&T has 151,896 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 56,256 shares to 18,055 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,179 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

