Johnston Asset Management Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Trimmed by $1.49 Million; China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Holder Ariel Investments Raised Position

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. Adr (CHL) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 40,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.25 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 598,656 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 218,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.19M, down from 223,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $10.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.86. About 1.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 81,135 shares to 644,982 shares, valued at $87.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 33,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,180 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does China Mobile’s Wireless Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Investors Are Selling China Mobile for the Wrong Reasons – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does China Mobile’s Wireline Broadband Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Mobile: The Defensive 5G Play – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

