Johnston Asset Management Has Upped Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $72.63 Million as Shares Rose; Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $1.81 Million; Share Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 14.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 44,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 40,075 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 84,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.03 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 24,697 shares to 38,761 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.