Johnston Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $3.06 Million; Meritage Homes (MTH) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Upped Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company's stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 137,860 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500.

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company's stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 170,819 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 20,787 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Amer Intll Group Inc Inc reported 27,136 shares. Invesco Limited holds 175,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. 116,950 are held by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 11,415 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 12,011 shares. D E Shaw And holds 52,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rr Partners Lp stated it has 5.15% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Gsa Partners Llp owns 7,688 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 6,057 shares.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Meritage Homes Pays Homage to Raleigh's Rich History with Grand Opening of Brickyard – GlobeNewswire" on May 02, 2019

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 37,600 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $70.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 74,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,502 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).