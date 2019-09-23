Johnston Asset Management Has Upped By $3.06 Million Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position; State Street Has Cut Its First Comwlth Finl Pa (FCF) Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 47.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 17,810 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 55,060 shares with $9.49M value, up from 37,250 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 217,373 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents

State Street Corp decreased First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa (FCF) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp analyzed 93,390 shares as First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa (FCF)'s stock rose 1.55%. The State Street Corp holds 3.28 million shares with $44.15M value, down from 3.37M last quarter. First Comwlth Finl Corp Pa now has $1.31B valuation. Some Historical FCF News: 21/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Announces Closing of $50M Subordinated Notes Offerings; 24/04/2018 – FIRST COMMONWEALTH BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Foundation Bank; 16/05/2018 – First Commonwealth Bank Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offerings

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,900 activity. Tomb Matthew C also bought $12,900 worth of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) on Friday, May 24.

State Street Corp increased Tribune Media Co stake by 43,196 shares to 1.21 million valued at $56.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 13,178 shares and now owns 1.82 million shares. Newmark Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. FCF’s profit will be $27.56M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by First Commonwealth Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold FCF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.55 million shares or 0.76% less from 65.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 10,562 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) or 183,768 shares. Invesco Limited has 311,379 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 72,082 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). 315,235 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 21,799 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com has 18,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) for 4,000 shares. 21,387 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.45M shares. State Street Corp owns 3.28 million shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) stake by 131,303 shares to 502,963 valued at $21.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 620 shares and now owns 28,355 shares. Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) was reduced too.