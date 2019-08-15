Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Position; Panhandle Oil & Gas Has 1.47 Sentiment

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 8,166 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 222,177 shares with $52.31M value, down from 230,343 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $274.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $271. About 893,180 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc (PHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 funds increased and started new positions, while 19 decreased and sold their stakes in Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.81 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 2.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2,555 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) has declined 41.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 28/05/2018 – Between four and eight inches (10-25 centimeters) of rain could pummel Florida Panhandle, eastern and central Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $185.19 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for 2.26 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 752,733 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 89,735 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut & Co. has invested 0.53% in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 37,509 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 2.58% above currents $271 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Nomura. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fin Corporation has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,972 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability reported 2,127 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). United Kingdom-based Merian (Uk) has invested 1.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.46% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 25,804 shares. Chicago Equity reported 84,665 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 4.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 375,319 shares. 3.00 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 36,435 shares. Blume Mngmt stated it has 325 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.52% stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 7,950 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $2.20 million. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.