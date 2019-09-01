Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Noble Energy (NBL) Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 9,117 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 459,147 shares with $20.01M value, down from 468,264 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 1.16M shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 14.69 million shares with $363.28M value, down from 15.85M last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 4.25M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 40,413 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ironwood Fincl holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 628,111 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 49,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc reported 250,902 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 36,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 331,980 are held by Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 8,134 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 2.13M shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 190,821 shares in its portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Qorvo Inc stake by 45,000 shares to 124,578 valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 370,000 shares and now owns 735,000 shares. Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.40’s average target is 34.63% above currents $22.58 stock price. Noble Energy had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $3300 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. JP Morgan upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $3200 target. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy”. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 51.62% above currents $32.43 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.