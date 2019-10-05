Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding as Share Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Increased by Impala Asset Management Llc

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 30,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 346,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.34M, down from 377,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 223,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 391,078 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.75 million, up from 167,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holdg Grp accumulated 35,777 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company stated it has 2.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset Mgmt accumulated 104,790 shares. Brinker accumulated 0.15% or 54,420 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.83M shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,195 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 235,254 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 18,388 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 1.21% or 34,943 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 121,000 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,519 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,031 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.65% stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 42,734 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $100.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: Betting On A Big Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.