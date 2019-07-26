Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding; Csi Compressco Lpunits (CCLP) Shorts Decreased By 3.29%

Csi Compressco Lpunits (NASDAQ:CCLP) had a decrease of 3.29% in short interest. CCLP’s SI was 382,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.29% from 395,300 shares previously. With 147,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Csi Compressco Lpunits (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s short sellers to cover CCLP’s short positions. The SI to Csi Compressco Lpunits’s float is 1.54%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 51,878 shares traded. CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has declined 45.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CCLP News: 07/05/2018 – CSI Compressco 1Q Rev $85.4M; 28/03/2018 – CSI Elevates Three Senior-level Leaders to Its C-suite; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES – SEES 2018 TOTAL EBITDA $168 MLN TO $188 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CSI Honored as One of the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Kentucky; 14/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–603-CSI-803 – DB Site Prep HFO MRI Replacement Bldg.-213A – 9314; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `C.S.I.’ Actor Robert David Hall Lists Mid-Century Home in Mountains Above Sherman Oaks; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP SEES YR REV $385M-$400M, EST. $386.5M; 04/04/2018 – CSI REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CSI Compressco LP Prices Private Offering of $350 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025; 08/03/2018 – CSI Compressco LP Prices Private Offering of $350 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 18,877 shares as Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 634,266 shares with $25.92 million value, up from 615,389 last quarter. Koninklijke Philips N V now has $42.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 427,940 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics[1] to transform pathology services a; 15/03/2018 – Philips receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90, its premium digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy; 23/05/2018 – TPV Technology: Philips to License Trademarks for Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Products Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – MATS JANSSON WILL RETIRE FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER AGM ON APRIL 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Core – Model no. 728321, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance iCT SP – Model no. 728311 Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – RECONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips: Backs Targets for the 2017-2020 Period; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 7,333 shares to 369,320 valued at $53.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 6,130 shares and now owns 289,647 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Koninklijke Philips N.V (PHG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips and TeleTracking join together as founding sponsors of â€˜Command Center Summit: Connected Care Deliveryâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips ships two-millionth AED, helping to save lives across the globe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $161.44 million. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services.