Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding by $3.06 Million; As Adobe Com (ADBE) Shares Rose, Holder Blue Fin Capital Has Upped Its Position

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 410,169 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 1.42 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares to 28,355 shares, valued at $30.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,926 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

