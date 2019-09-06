Johnston Asset Management Has Raised By $5.32 Million Its Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 28,321 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 632,631 shares with $118.97M value, up from 604,310 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $100.33B valuation. The stock increased 4.32% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $237.09. About 978,558 shares traded or 69.77% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 13.47% above currents $36.31 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18. SunTrust maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,130 shares to 122,159 valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 23,820 shares and now owns 756,482 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.28 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M