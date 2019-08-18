Johnston Asset Management Has Raised By $1.06 Million Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stake; Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 0.83 Sentiment

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 12 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.67 million shares, down from 2.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 20.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 6,280 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 37,250 shares with $6.28M value, up from 30,970 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 275,796 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $142 lowest target. $187’s average target is 21.28% above currents $154.19 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 18. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 23,820 shares to 756,482 valued at $30.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,960 shares and now owns 197,455 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario’s Second License Lottery – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharma’s Results Could Provide Further Stock Price Boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More recent Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund declares $0.0445 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 55,836 shares traded or 47.45% up from the average. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) has risen 11.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $289.45 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.64 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,350 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 33,856 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.1% invested in the company for 80,394 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.09% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.