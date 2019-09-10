Johnston Asset Management Has Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position as Valuation Rose; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 6,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 289,647 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38 million, down from 295,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.13 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 1.34M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 18,877 shares to 634,266 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.70B for 21.08 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.