Johnston Asset Management Has Lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) as Share Price Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 11,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 22,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 251,925 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.02. About 31,562 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 124,742 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.07% or 41,500 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Sarissa Limited Partnership reported 100,000 shares. 21,498 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.14% or 29,856 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 26,607 shares. Schroder Invest Group holds 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 27,853 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 49,452 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brinker accumulated 15,992 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 73,439 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0.06% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,382 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1,697 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc reported 3,353 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Parametric Limited Liability reported 73,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 2,700 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Brown Advisory holds 70,921 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 45,321 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 31,644 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..